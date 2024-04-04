Electroneum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $110.50 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002819 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,071,755 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

