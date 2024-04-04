Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.12

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.12 and last traded at C$32.22, with a volume of 25587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

