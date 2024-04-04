Energi Achieves Market Cap of $13.45 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and $813,751.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00068554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00026074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,498,027 coins and its circulating supply is 75,498,011 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

