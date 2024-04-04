Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.99. 2,854,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,348,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,532,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

