Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $29.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Envista has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.96.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Envista by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

