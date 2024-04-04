EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $133.82. 947,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,741. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.