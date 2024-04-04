Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.44

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 90132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Equitable Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock worth $7,213,072. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

