Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Snail, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Snail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Snail Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SNAL opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Snail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snail stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

