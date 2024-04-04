Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sernova Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sernova in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

Shares of Sernova stock opened at C$0.53 on Thursday. Sernova has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 18.11.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

