Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sernova Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sernova in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).
Sernova Stock Performance
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
