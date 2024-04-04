Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.76

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 705516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after buying an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

