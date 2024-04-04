Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

