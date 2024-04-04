Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 14,405 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Shares of IJJ opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
