Estate Counselors LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,113.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

