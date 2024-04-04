Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGK stock opened at $285.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

