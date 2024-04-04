Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 755 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,282,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.09 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

