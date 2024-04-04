Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 504,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,249,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

