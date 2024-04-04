Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.