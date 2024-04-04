Estate Counselors LLC Sells 24,170 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $547.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.80 and its 200-day moving average is $490.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

