Estate Counselors LLC Sells 3,080 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

