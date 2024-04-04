Estate Counselors LLC Sells 69,045 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,045 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

