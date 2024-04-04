Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RCL opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

