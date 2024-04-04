Ethereum (ETH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.06 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,379.41 or 0.04975727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $405.76 billion and $13.06 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00026506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,068,372 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

