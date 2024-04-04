Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

ETSY opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

