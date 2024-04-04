Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Head to Head Survey

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evaxion Biotech A/S and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioAtla 0 0 4 0 3.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.37%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 269.90%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 211.18 -$22.12 million ($6.76) -0.54 BioAtla $250,000.00 751.70 -$123.46 million ($2.59) -1.51

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -149.27% BioAtla N/A -110.65% -75.37%

Summary

BioAtla beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and head and neck cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.