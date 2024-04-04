Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

