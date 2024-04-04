Evercore ISI Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $340.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.85. 69,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.73 and its 200-day moving average is $301.49.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

