Evercore ISI Trims OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Target Price to $6.50

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 266,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,116. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 301,558 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,549,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Stories

