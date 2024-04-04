Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

