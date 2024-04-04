Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 329,200 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.16% of Corebridge Financial worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 161,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.86. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.