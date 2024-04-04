Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $67.81 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $67,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.85. 318,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,728,897 shares of company stock valued at $932,420,280. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

