Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New $16.19 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 308,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,364. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

