Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 20,700 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $88.99. 690,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,367,776. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

