Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $192.94. 345,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.