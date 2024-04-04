Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 21,800 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $48,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.22. 1,732,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,203. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $212.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

