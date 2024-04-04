Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 81,600 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $114,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $14.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.56. 5,120,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,371,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.82 and a 200-day moving average of $381.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $523.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

