Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 36,393 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

