Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $285.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

