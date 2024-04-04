Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after buying an additional 85,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $351.39 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

