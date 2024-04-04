Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $14.41 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $200.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $202.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

