Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $180.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

