Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 67 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $226.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.98. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.68.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

