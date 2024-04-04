Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $85.77 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

