Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $11.11 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

