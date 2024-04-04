Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BME opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

