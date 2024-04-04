Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 123 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $438.03. 37,761,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,615,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.06 and its 200-day moving average is $402.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

