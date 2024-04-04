Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

