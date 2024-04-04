Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Target were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Target by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $2,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $172.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

