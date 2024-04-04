Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $114,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 255.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. 4,423,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,104. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

