Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $27,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,717 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,736 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

