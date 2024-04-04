Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 200 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Shell were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,779. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

